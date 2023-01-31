MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $647.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

