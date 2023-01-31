Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178,142 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $549,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.57.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

