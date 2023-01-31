Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.41.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $371.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.57. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.