Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 822,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,375. The firm has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

