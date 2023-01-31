Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after buying an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 615,284 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.