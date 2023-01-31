Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

SHW traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.43. 304,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,330. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.67. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

