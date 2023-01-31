Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 361,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,784. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average of $212.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.