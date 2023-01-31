MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 716,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 223.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 100.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

MBIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. MBIA has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

About MBIA

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.