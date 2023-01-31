Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Acquires $249,375.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen bought 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,263,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,374.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,706. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
