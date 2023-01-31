Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Acquires $249,375.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen bought 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,263,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,374.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,706. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 765,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.