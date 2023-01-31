MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MOFG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The firm has a market cap of $475.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at $908,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

