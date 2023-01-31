Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 897,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,846. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

