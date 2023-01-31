Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 695.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 833,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,628 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 681.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 376,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 327,908 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 26,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,764. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

