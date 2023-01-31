Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $371.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.