Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

