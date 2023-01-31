Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 671 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

