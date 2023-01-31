Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.