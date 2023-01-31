MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. 617,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.76.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

