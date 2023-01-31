N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 2.6%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 2,475,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 961,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

