Nano Achieves Market Cap of $116.33 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $116.33 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00419885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00760959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00093339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00580589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00184992 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

