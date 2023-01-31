National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.66 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 1,468,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,776. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $233,486. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,794,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Instruments by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 252,916 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in National Instruments by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 238,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

