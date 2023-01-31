New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $48.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.64%.

Insider Activity

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

