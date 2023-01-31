New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,847 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of CVS Health worth $254,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,630,000 after purchasing an additional 431,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 2,638,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.