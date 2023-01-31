New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 126,861 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126,861 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,524,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.