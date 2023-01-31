New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 143,506 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,506 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of AbbVie worth $449,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. 1,296,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,824. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $133.05 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $257.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

