Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nexans from €93.00 ($101.09) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nexans from €83.00 ($90.22) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Nexans Price Performance

NXPRF opened at $99.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. Nexans has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

About Nexans

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

