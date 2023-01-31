NFT Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $594,365.34 and $161.29 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00215257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01582967 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $319.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

