nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 74,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $570.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.22.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -1 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

