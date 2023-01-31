Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOAH. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE NOAH opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Noah has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Noah by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Noah by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.