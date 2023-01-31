Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,801. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.