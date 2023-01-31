Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 881 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VYM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 202,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

