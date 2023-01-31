Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $535.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $615.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $439.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

