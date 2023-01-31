NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,698,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $484.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

