NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $329.20 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. NXM has a total market cap of $329.20 million and approximately $83,354.14 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $49.92 or 0.00215907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.19479512 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,132.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

