O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to >$2.50 EPS.
OI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 1,200,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
