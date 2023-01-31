OLD National Bancorp IN Has $20.45 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 2,549,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,187,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

