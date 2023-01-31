Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.