OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,999.90 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 2,288,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $996.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.68 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 285,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,528,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,253,681 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

