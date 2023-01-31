Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

