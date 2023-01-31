Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $1.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00023251 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

