Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 2,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.98%.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

