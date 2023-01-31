Page Arthur B Sells 101 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.17. 190,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

