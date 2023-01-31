Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $882.39 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002742 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010557 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
