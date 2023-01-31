PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. 1,950,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,079,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

