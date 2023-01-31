Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

