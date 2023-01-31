Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,168.95

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,918.16 or 0.08303690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $2,168.95 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,204 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

