Philcoin Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $78,461.56 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

