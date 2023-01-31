Piper Sandler Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $50.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

AX opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

