Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,921,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,474,234 shares.The stock last traded at $12.83 and had previously closed at $13.01.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

