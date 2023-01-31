PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $199,419.77 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $411.74 or 0.01775763 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $199,419.77 and approximately $318,859.54 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

