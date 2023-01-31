POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.87

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 32530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

POET Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

